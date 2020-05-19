In Kerala, free grocery to people from APL category

A state civil supplies department official said the distribution of free kits started on May 15 and would be completed by May 20. (Express File) A state civil supplies department official said the distribution of free kits started on May 15 and would be completed by May 20. (Express File)

The Kerala government has started free distribution of grocery kits to families from the non-priority Above Poverty Line (APL) category as part of the Covid-19 relief package. Earlier, the state government has distributed free rice to 87 lakh ration card holders, including those in the non-priority category.

A state civil supplies department official said the distribution of free kits started on May 15 and would be completed by May 20.

Earlier this month, families from BPL and other priority categories collected free grocery kits from PDS outlets.

Each kit contains sunflower oil (1litre), salt (1 kg), coconut oil (half litre), atta (2 kg), green gram (1 kg), broken wheat (1 kg), soap (2), mustard (100 gm), sugar (1 kg), tea powder (250 gm), Bengal gram dal (1 kg), urad dal (1 kg), coriander powder (100 gm), chilly powder (100 gm), toor dal (250 gm), fenugreek (100 gm) and turmeric powder (100 gm),

“Of the 87 lakh ration card holders, 24 lakh are in the non-priority, non-subsidy category. The entire scheme would cover 87 lakh ration card holders and 3.66 crore beneficiaries,” the official said.

Soon after the lockdown came into effect, the state government had announced a Rs 20,000 crore relief package. It had distributed arrears of welfare pension, which had been due for two months, as part of the package. The payment of another component of the package, an assistance of Rs 1,000 for poor families not covered by any welfare scheme, would begin this week.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the assistance of Rs 1,000 would be given to all eligible families which don’t benefit from any welfare schemes under which money is being transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries. After giving away this relief, the state would work towards giving more funds to the people, he said. The state exchequer could save Rs 500 crore from the first instalment of salary cuts for government employees and teachers and this would be used to help the poor, the minister said.

