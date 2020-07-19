In Kerala, crowdfunding via social media under lens after recipient alleges ‘threats’ for money

The 22-year-old woman had posted a video seeking 18 lakh for an urgent liver transplant for her mother. Within three days, she managed to raise 1.21 crore. (Representational) The 22-year-old woman had posted a video seeking 18 lakh for an urgent liver transplant for her mother. Within three days, she managed to raise 1.21 crore. (Representational)

Charitable social media crowdfunding has come under the police’s scanner in Kerala after a recipient alleged that she was receiving threats from charity workers demanding a chunk of the donations that landed in her account.

The Kochi Police have registered a case against four people, including charity workers Firoz Kunnumparambil and Sajan Kechery, after Kannur-resident Varsha filed a complaint against them.

The 22-year-old woman had posted a video seeking 18 lakh for an urgent liver transplant for her mother. Within three days, she managed to raise 1.21 crore.

The video was made with the help of Sajan, who has helped many people raise funds for medical expenses through social media. It was shared by several others, including Firoz, who has made over 200 live videos seeking help for destitute families in need of money for expensive medical interventions.

After the fundraise, the charity workers had asked the recipient to return the surplus sum left over after treatment.

Varsha, however, alleged that she was receiving “threats” for the money from several persons.

“They wanted that I should hand over the remaining money and the account should be converted into a joint one which Sajan also can operate. I am ready to hand over the money. I want them to wait until my mother recovers after the surgery,’’ she said.

Kochi Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare told the media on Saturday that they are looking into the complaint that the accused persons have threatened and insulted her through social media.

“Police would examine the details of those who had donated the money to the woman’s account. All transactions have happened through the account and at present we don’t suspect any shady dealings, such as hawala. The accounts of the charity workers would be examined for details of past money transactions,’’ he said.

Sajan said: “Of the Rs 1.21 crore aid, Rs 60 lakh was credited by World Malayali Council secretary Cyriac Thomas after he verified the genuineness of the demand. Varsha can use the required money and the rest should be spent for others in need of money for treatment.”

Firoz said if the money landed in Varsha’s account is hawala, the entire amount should be confiscated by the government.

“Let the police probe whether this much amount was mobilized as a result of the conspiracy of charity workers and hawala dealers,’’ he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.