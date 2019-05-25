In Kerala, CPM admits Sabarimala impact in voting

A day after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, winning only one out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday said that a section of party loyalists were “misled” by right-wing parties and groups.

This is the first time the CPI(M), which leads the governing LDF in the state, has conceded that the state government’s decision to facilitate entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, in keeping with a Supreme Court order, had led to alienating a section of Hindu voters.

During electioneering, while the BJP had played up the Sabarimala issue, the CPI(M) had swept the topic under the rug.

After Friday’s state secretariat meeting, the party, in a statement, said: “(The) party would seriously study the reasons that led to this situation. The party will rectify the lapses through serious introspection at all levels and regain the lost public support. Prima facie evaluation shows that there had been depletion of votes from segments which traditionally stood with the Left.’’

The CPI(M) has called the election debacle a temporary setback. According to the statement, the CPI(M) had approached this General Election with the agenda to defeat the BJP, increase the Left’s strength in Parliament, and help form a secular government at the Centre. The party claimed that the Left succeeded in spreading the message in Kerala about the dangers of Narendra Modi returning to power. However, the CPI(M) maintained, the Congress benefited from this campaign, as people thought only the Congress can form a secular government at the Centre.

This, the party stated, is the major factor that impacted voting in the state.

The Congress-led UDF won 19 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.