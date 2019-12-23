In Kerala, Congress divided over protesting with ruling CPM

Kerala CM Vijayan. (Express Photo/File) Kerala CM Vijayan. (Express Photo/File)

The Congress in Kerala is divided over how to take forward the protest against the new citizenship law.

While a section in the Congress favours a joint protest with the CPM, state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has warned against sharing the platform with the Left, the party’s main rival in Kerala.

Last week, at a protest at the martyrs’ column in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPM managed to bring Congress and its UDF allies for a joint sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sat for the satyagraha along with Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and other UDF leaders. Hundreds of Muslims cutting across lines pledged solidarity with the CPM-led joint protest.

But a section of the Congress is of the view that any joint protest with CPM is likely to benefit the ruling party, especially when the local body elections in the state are less than a year away.

Expressing his displeasure over the joint protest, state party chief Ramachandran said, “CPM had sabotaged Rahul Gandhi’s bid to form a coalition of secular parties at the national level. Let the CPM tender an apology for spoiling that secular coalition and then we can thing about joint protest against the citizenship Act,’’ he said, adding that the Congress would take out marches across Kerala.

On Sunday, senior legislator and vice-president of the Congress state unit V D Satheesan made a veiled attack on Ramachandran, saying that “in the fight against fascist forces, short-term political gains should not be the deciding factor”. “In Delhi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury went together to meet the President. Mainstream parties should stand together to send a message that we are all united in this fight. Congress is ready for a joint fight with CPM if the national leadership is willing,’’ he said.

Explained The divide within state Congress The joint protest against the amended citizenship Act by the ruling CPM and the Opposition Congress was the first such protest organised by the rivals in the recent past. But, a section of the Congress does not want to lose the gains of the protest against the new citizenship law as the Muslims form the party’s traditional vote bank. This section wants the party to chart its own course of protest. The other section thinks sending a strong message that the party stands for secular values without thinking about short-term gains will favour it eventually.

Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League general secretary K P A Majeed said there is confusion within the Congress. “The UDF is trying to sort out the confusion. For the IUML, who gets political advantage out of the protest is not a major concern. We want to put up a strong fight against the BJP and its new citizenship Act. Hence, we had welcomed the joint protest,’’ he said.

On Sunday, the CPM invited UDF constituents to join the human chain from the southern end of the state to the northern end this Republic Day.

“Although there are differences of opinion on various issues, all should join hands at this juncture to protect the nation and the Constitution. The Congress state president’s stand reflects his narrow anti-CPI(M) approach,’’ said the state committee of the CPM.

