In Kerala, a fight to reclaim an elephant’s ‘tribal identity’

For the tribals of Attappadi in Palakkad district of Kerala, Peelandi was not an ordinary wild tusker. He was their God, their ‘daivam’ or ‘swami’, for whom they had deep veneration. He would often raid their jackfruit trees, wreak havoc on their paddy fields or even stomp upon those who came in his way. But Peelandi remained an intrinsic part of their relationship with nature, so much that miniature statues of an elephant came to hold a prime place of importance in the prayer rooms of Attappadi’s tribal households. All that changed in May last year, when he was captured by the forest department after being prodded incessantly by the land-owning settlers in Attappadi who did not take kindly to the elephant’s destructive nature.

“When he was shifted to the training centre in Kodanad, our children cried. It felt as if our family member was being taken away,” said Pappal Thazhe Samvarpode, president of a local forest protection committee in Attappadi.

For a year, Peelandi was caged and disciplined in Kodanad to be turned into a kumki elephant, which are used by the forest department in India to trap wild elephants. Earlier this week, the Kodanad authorities announced that Peelandi had been successfully trained, except that they didn’t use his original name in the declaration. They used a new, alien name: Chandrasekharan.

The tusker’s renaming, from an Adivasi name to that of a ‘caste Hindu’ name, has understandably produced wide consternation among the people of Attappadi who see the move as an attempt by the administration to overshadow their identity. The Adivasis allege that first, they took him away from them and now they have given him a new name.

“Here, in our villages, even a small child knows him by Peelandi. It was a good Adivasi name. Nobody knows him by Chandru. So, why did they have to change it?” asks Pappal, an Irula tribe woman. “Anyway, they (the government) never take the opinion of an Adivasi before making such decisions, do they?”

Petitions, on behalf of the tribal community, have now reached the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Forest Minister K Raju, pleading with the administration not to take away the tusker’s ‘indigenous identity.’

“The truth is that Attappadi and its tribal names are still unpalatable for much of Kerala. It’s as if names like Peelandi, Kuppandi and Vellachi are not good enough. By doing this, they are insulting Attappadi and its tribal traditions,” said Boban Mattumantha, a social activist in Palakkad and one of the petitioners.

“Elephants don’t have caste or religion. So why give them only caste Hindu names? If it was a private individual, we could understand. But this is the government. Most of the elephants, even those owned by the devaswoms, are given caste-Hindu names. Why? We proclaim we are progressive and secular, but the truth is that the government is still reluctant to give Dalit or tribal names to even elephants,” he added.

How Peelandi got its name

Pappal says ‘Peelandi’ was the name of an old tribal man, in his 60s, who came under the tusker’s feet on a rainy night two years ago. The man, in an intoxicated state, had strayed far from his home and stumbled upon the path of the tusker who was nameless then. Showing no mercy on the intruder before it, the tusker proceeded to rip his hands and legs apart, killing him on the spot. Forest officers, who reached the spot later, reportedly had to gather the man’s organs, strewn all over the place, in a plastic bag. From that day onwards, the elephant, courtesy of the tribals, took on the name of his Adivasi victim, Peelandi.

“Only when we harm them (elephants), do they harm us. Some of the people who were killed by Peelandi were deaf and could never hear him come. As far as I understand, elephants always give out signals when they travel. The victims unfortunately never heard them,” said Pappal.

“Just like us humans, they also like to eat good food. They get attracted to our homes by the smell of jackfruit. They come down from the forests in search of water. If we had ensured water inside the forests, they would never come here,” she added.

In fact, so attached were the Adivasis to the tusker, that a few months after his capture, they went all the way to Kodanad to see him. In a bus laden with Peelandi’s favourite fruits and vegetables, the tribals led by Pappal reached the training centre and prostrated before the pachyderm.

“I was among a team of 54 people including a lot of kids. We were mainly fulfilling the kids’ wish to see Peelandi. Everyone contributed money and we went to see him,” said Pappal.

“It was the season of mangoes and jackfruits. If he was here back home, he would have eaten a lot,” she added with a whimper.

