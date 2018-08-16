In Kejriwal address, mention of AAP development model, arrests and acquittals of his party MLAs

CM Arvind Kejriwal at Chhatrasal Stadium. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) CM Arvind Kejriwal at Chhatrasal Stadium. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought to hardsell the AAP’s “honest model of governance” in his Independence Day address Wednesday, while taking on the BJP-led Centre for “failing” to unearth any evidence of corruption, despite getting the CBI and income tax department to probe “each and every file” related to his government.

Kejriwal placed his government’s achievements at variance with the progress made in the last seven decades, saying the country, “largely known for communal clashes and sexual violence against women”, is now being spoken about for AAP’s “unprecedented” work in the areas of education and health.

In his 30-minute-long speech, the CM steered clear of making any direct attack on the Narendra Modi government. However, he made his point through multiple oblique references, including the arrests and subsequent acquittals of AAP legislators.

“This all-round development has become possible but for the honest governance in Delhi. This is something even our worst critics are admitting. All our files were examined by the CBI, three big officers of this country examined 400 of our files, but none of them could find anything. They examined our ministers and MLAs through police, IT, ED, but could not find anything,” he said, addressing children from schools across the capital at Chhatrasal Stadium.

He frequently invoked India’s ancient past, including the “first plastic surgery by Sushruta, the discovery of zero by Aryabhata and the Nalanda University”, and wondered why the country was not being able to replicate its successes in the present times.

“Harappa and Mohenjo-daro had advanced sewer systems. Why is it that even after 70 years of Independence, the country’s national capital lacks a decent drainage system? We will develop the best sewer system in the country in the next five years,” he said.

In a separate address via television, Kejriwal stressed on the need to guard against attempts to “divide people along the lines of Hindu, Muslim, caste”.

“We are made to fight with each other. Those who want to create divisions amongst us are not India’s well-wishers,” he said.

