In Kashmir, a stir over Mehbooba’s ‘review’ of AIIMS

Leader of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic (JKPD) party Mehbooba Mufti visits AAIMS Awantipora to review the progress of the project, in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s visit to the under-construction AIIMS project has caused a stir, with the ruling National Conference terming her visit “an unconstitutional step and an unhealthy precedent”.

The party’s social media handles Friday posted pictures of her visit to AIIMS Awantipora, one of two upcoming institutes in Kashmir and Jammu. Mufti was seen holding a meeting with officials at the site of the project and overlooking plans for construction and operationalisation.

The National Conference reacted by questioning the capacity in which Mufti was hiding such a review. Party’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the PDP “is being reactivated” to counter the NC as it prepares to head to New Delhi in protest over their demands for restoration of statehood and J&K’s constitutional guarantees.