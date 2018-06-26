In Karnataka, school boy found dead

The father said five staff members killed his son and then transferred his body to the health centre without informing him or the police (Representational) The father said five staff members killed his son and then transferred his body to the health centre without informing him or the police (Representational)

A Class IX student of Sainik School in Karnataka, died under mysterious circumstances and the boy’s father, a hockey coach at the school, has accused five staff members of killing him.

N P Chingappa, 14, was found unconscious in a toilet attached to a science laboratory at the school on Saturday evening by school staff and was later declared brought dead at a local hospital. Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father N T Poovaiah, a murder case has been registered in Kushalnagar Rural police station against five staff members.

Sainik School, which comes under the purview of the Defence Ministry, has stated in an official statement that the boy had been counselled on Saturday afternoon for an “act of indiscipline”. In his complaint to police, the boy’s father has stated that a teacher told him on Saturday evening that his son was missing from the school since the afternoon and asked him to look for him outside the campus. Later, when he returned to the school, a staff member told him that his son was found dead in a school bathroom and that his body was sent to a local hospital, he said. The body was left in the local hospital and nobody from the school was present there, Poovaiah has stated in his complaint.

The father said five staff members killed his son and then transferred his body to the health centre without informing him or the police, Poovaiah has alleged.

Sainik School said in a statement that Chingappa was “declared brought dead to the Primary Health Centre, Kudige at 8 pm on June 23’’. “The cadet was counselled by teachers for an act of indiscipline. In the evening, the cadet was found unconscious in school washroom from where he was taken to Kudige hospital. Investigations are on. The school is extending full support,’’ it said.

