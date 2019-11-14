In Karnataka, rumblings over move to give BJP tickets to rebels

FOLLOWING THE Supreme Court verdict that cancelled the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to bar the 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs from contesting in elections till the Assembly term ends in 2023, the rebel MLAs are all set to join the BJP Thursday.

However, a decision by the BJP leadership to give tickets to the rebels in 15 state bypolls on December 5 is expected to cause tensions with many local, state and national leaders of the party unhappy over the move. Bypolls in two other seats have held up pending other legal disputes.

Asked about the rumblings within the party, a senior BJP leader pointed out that the bypolls are being held in seats vacated by the rebel MLAs. “They won the elections in those constituencies and have been working there. The party is not very strong in these seats,” he said in Delhi, where the issue came up for discussion during a meeting of BJP general secretaries at the party headquarters.

“Once the state unit’s recommendation comes, the national leadership is likely to give the green signal to induct them in the BJP officially. Most probably, they will be the BJP candidates in the bypolls,” said another BJP leader in the Capital.

Explained Headache for BJP The dissent over giving party tickets to rebels MLAs can pose a headache for the BJP. If it backtracks, the party stands to lose face. If it goes ahead, it could be left red-faced by its own rebels.

The Supreme Court has also ruled that the disqualified MLAs can hope to be appointed as ministers or heads of boards and corporations only if they are re-elected as MLAs, and this is expected to result in almost all the rebels seeking BJP tickets.

However, voices of dissidence have arisen in constituencies like Gokak, Kagwad and Hoskote from local BJP leaders opposed to the introduction of their long-term rivals as party candidates.

Although the BJP leaders who lost from these constituencies have been provided sops in the form of positions on government boards and corporations, many are threatening to contest the bypolls as opposition or Independent candidates.

“The state Congress president is out of town and I will join the Congress when he returns and will hope to contest the Kagwad seat as a Congress candidate,’’ Raju Kage, a BJP candidate who lost in 2018, said this week in Bengaluru.

Many in the party are also likely to question the political morality of fielding candidates whose Constitutional morality has been questioned by the court order, sources said.

Two weeks ago, in an audio leak purportedly from a BJP core committee meeting, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was heard questioning the lack of support in party ranks for the rebel MLAs.

The BJP is hoping to win at least six of the 15 constituencies to maintain its thin majority in the 224-member state Assembly, where it currently has the support of 105 MLAs plus an Independent. The Congress has 66 MLAs, the JD(S) 34, and the BSP one.

Welcoming the court verdict, Yediyurappa said: “Our leader Santoshji (organisation general secretary B L Santosh) met all the legislators who resigned from the JD(S) and Congress soon after the Supreme Court verdict. Our state party president (Nalin Kumar Kateel) will carry out the formalities of inducting them into the BJP tomorrow around 10 am.”

The nomination process for the bypolls began on November 11 and ends on November 18.