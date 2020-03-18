In Karnataka, family doctor of Covid victim now a suspect

The doctor who is suspected to have contracted the virus is the second primary contact of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi victim who have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 — the victim’s 46-year-old daughter was the first. (File Photo) The doctor who is suspected to have contracted the virus is the second primary contact of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi victim who have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 — the victim’s 46-year-old daughter was the first. (File Photo)

A family doctor of a 76-year-old man who died reportedly of coronavirus on March 10 is suspected to have contracted the virus in Karnataka, taking the number suspected patients in the state to 11 by midnight Monday.

Besides the 63-year-old doctor from Kalaburgi district, two women – both returned recently from abroad — are also suspected to have been affected.

The doctor who is suspected to have contracted the virus is the second primary contact of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi victim who have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 — the victim’s 46-year-old daughter was the first. The man in Kalaburgi had died before he was diagnosed as carrying the virus; he had returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on February 29.

The family doctor was in home quarantine as a primary contact of the 76-year-old victim. “He is now admitted in an isolation facility in Kalaburgi and is stable. There are 50 primary contacts who have been traced, including seven family members. All are asymptomatic and under home quarantine,’’ Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Among the two other new cases in Karnataka, one is a 20-year-old woman who returned from the UK on March 14. Health officials are tracking five primary contacts of the young woman who are in home quarantine. The second case is a 67-year-old woman who returned to Bengaluru from Dubai via Goa on March 9. “She is a known case of chronic kidney disease. She has been in home quarantine since coming to Bangalore. On March 16, she was admitted in a designated hospital. There are 21 high-risk contacts identified, including five family members,’’ the minister said.

With disease surveillance data not showing infections spreading beyond the primary contacts of people who have travelled abroad, health officials in Karnataka insisted that the virus has not started spreading in the community. “Community spread is stage-3 in the spread of the infection. In Karnataka, the spread is still in stage-2 or close clusters. The doctor was infected due to his close proximity with the patient,’’ a communicable diseases unit official said.

“There is no community spread,’’ minister Sudhakar also stated.

“The disease is not spreading in the community but it seems inevitable,’’ said a senior doctor who is part of a committee of medical experts constituted by the state government last week to advise it on tackling the Covid 19 virus in the state.

One of the suspected patients in Bengaluru, a 32-year-old software engineer who returned from the US via London on March 8, is reported to have been socialising despite advice to be in isolation for 14 days after his return. “This person seems to have gone out to play tennis on three occasions after his return despite instructions to remain in isolation. This kind of behaviour is a source of concern for spread in the community,’’ a health official said.

