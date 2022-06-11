In Karnataka, BJP bags three seats, Congress one amid cross-voting

The ruling BJP in Karnataka bagged three of four Rajya Sabha seats for which elections were held on Friday after the Opposition, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), failed to forge an alliance and on account of cross-voting by two JDS legislators.

While the BJP’s primary candidates — Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and film star S Jaggesh — were elected comfortably, along with the Congress party’s sitting Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, the BJP’s third candidate Lahar Singh Siroya, a BJP treasurer, won the fourth seat after winning the highest number of votes among three candidates.

Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Congress Rajya Sabha member K Rahman Khan, and the JDS party’s Kupendra Reddy, a former Rajya Sabha MP and a real estate businessman, couldn’t make it through. In a field where a candidate required a minimum of 45 votes to win, the Congress with 70 MLAs fielded two candidates. Sitting MP Jairam Ramesh got 46 first preference votes and Mansoor Ali Khan 25.

The one additional vote in the Congress kitty is reported to have come due to a cross-vote by the JDS MLA Srinivasa Gowda from Kolar in favour of the second Congress candidate.

The BJP which has 121 MLAs assigned 46 first preference votes for Nirmala Sitharaman and 44 votes for the Kannada film actor Jaggesh. The remaining 31 votes were allocated to Lahar Singh, a close associate of former CM Yediyurappa, the third BJP candidate in the fray.

While Sitharaman and Jaggesh garnered their assigned, Lahar Singh got 33 first preference votes reportedly on account of an Independent MLA H Nagesh and a JDS MLA Srinivas S R from Gubbi in Tumkur voting in favour of the third BJP candidate.

The cross-voting by the JDS candidates left party candidate Kupendra Reddy with only 30 votes leading to the victory of Lahar Singh.