In Karnataka, BJP aims to win over more Oppn MLAs

While the ruling BJP in Karnataka has set its eyes on winning the maximum possible seats out of the 15 Assembly constituencies going to the bypolls on December 5, the party is learnt to have also prepared a plan B in case it fails to win the required numbers. The BJP, it is learnt, is in talks with two Congress legislators from Belagavi region and one JD(S) MLA from Old Mysore region to win them over in such a scenario.

The BJP currently has 105 seats in the truncated 207-member Assembly and has to win at the least eight of the 15 seats to get a simple majority of 113 in a full 224-member House.

As a twin strategy to win the by-elections in Belagavi region, where three seats are up for grabs, and two seats in Mysore region, the BJP has reportedly enlisted the support of local Congress and JD(S) legislators with the promise of inducting them into the BJP, as was done with the 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs, sources said.

BJP’s state general secretary Arvind Limbavali on Monday, in fact, hinted that the exodus of Opposition MLAs into the BJP will continue and claimed that several JD(S) legislators are in touch with the ruling party and have expressed “desire” to join it. Limbavali, also the party’s convener for the December 5 bypolls, told the media, according to PTI, that “several JD(S) legislators were in touch with BJP; let the bypolls be over, we will tell how many of them.”

The BJP came to power in Karnataka in July this year after getting the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs to resign and refrain from voting in a trust vote, triggering the collapse of the then coalition government.

Explained Wooing them over, 11 years ago In 2008, when the BJP won 110 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls, three short of a simple majority, the party wooed seven Opposition MLAs in a strategy called ‘Operation Kamala’. The party got these Congress and JD(S) legislators to resign and made them contest the bypolls on BJP tickets. Five of them won, taking BJP past the halfway mark of 112. This strategy ensured that the anti-defection law did not kick in, as a legislator cannot be disqualified if s/he voluntarily resigns from a party.

Although the Supreme Court earlier this month upheld disqualification of the 17 MLAs under the anti-defection law by the then Karnataka Speaker, the BJP, it is learnt, is looking to win over more MLAs from the Opposition ranks, given the court’s decision to quash disqualification of the rebel legislators from contesting elections. Besides, sources pointed out, the Assembly Speaker this time is its own candidate.

Soon after the Supreme Court removed the bar imposed by the previous Speaker on the 17 rebel MLAs from contesting bypolls, the BJP fielded 13 of them for the December 5 bypolls.

JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they don’t want mid-term polls, have already stated that a call will be taken on the party’s role in case the ruling BJP loses majority after the results are declared on December 9.