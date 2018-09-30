In JNU, DU and Jamia, ex-Armymen guests of honour at ‘Surgical Strike Day’

Messages for soldiers in JNU Saturday. Messages for soldiers in JNU Saturday.

Speaking at JNU on Saturday, Major General (Retd) G D Bakshi Saturday said he would pray for more surgical strikes, and that ‘Surgical Strike Day’ was being celebrated because there had been “enough talk of peace” with Pakistan, which had been waging war since the last 30 years.

“For the last 30 years, Pakistan has been waging an unrelenting, asymmetric war,” he said, claiming that roughly 80,000 Indian citizens had been killed in war during these years.

Earlier this month, the University Grants Commission had sent an advisory to all universities to celebrate September 29 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’.

“We are celebrating the surgical strike because we are very grateful that after long last, people have come to the conclusion that we have talked of peace enough… They (Pakistan) will only stop when you raise cost and consequences for them… When the surgical strike took place, we soldiers were delighted, we thought it would now be a two-way traffic along the LoC. If you do one strike here, like the Israelis, there should three, four or five strikes on the other side,” he said.

“We hope this surgical strike was just the trailer, and we pray for many more to come. And if it means war, so be it,” he said.

JNU Rector-III Rana Pratap Singh said the university was associated with six defence institutes, and graduates from those were alumni of JNU. “We should feel proud that JNU is contributing to the country’s safety and security,” he said. Bakshi, too, said, “No other university has had so many people laying down their lives for the country.”

At Delhi University, Major General P K Saighal (Retd) and Major General Dilawar Singh (Retd) were guests of honour. Saighal said the surgical strike was “different from other countries as the armed forces crossed the LoC for the longest duration and area covered was the largest stretch with least causalities”.

“India had to take a decision to carry out surgical strike not out of choice, not out of happiness, not even out of feeling of revenge but out of feeling of compulsion,” said Singh.

At Jamia Millia Islamia, Colonel Gopal Singh (Retd) asked students to be ready to make any sacrifice for the betterment of the nation. “Whichever field you join after your education, service and sacrifice for the nation should be the prime concern,” he said.

