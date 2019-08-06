In J&K, Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews security, curfew clamped in parts of Jammu too

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday met Northern Army commander Lt General Ranbir Singh and reviewed the security situation in the state and along the border with Pakistan.

An official spokesperson said the Northern Army Commander and General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps, Lt General K J S Dhillon, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and briefed him about the internal and external security management in the state in the aftermath of the Parliament passing the resolution to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They also apprised him of the preparation to meet any unforeseen situation, the spokesperson said.

The Governor stressed on real-time co-ordination between security forces and agencies.

In the evening, he reviewed the situation during a meeting with his advisors K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan and Farooq Khan, and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. The Governor’s advisors, who returned from Jammu, briefed him about the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of public services to the people, including electricity, water supply and healthcare in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The Governor stressed the need to ensure safety of the public and advised the administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people. He also appealed to people and leaders of various social, religious and political organisations to cooperate with the state machinery to maintain law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, curfew was clamped and cellular services suspended in various parts of Jammu on Monday.

The Central Armed Police Forces were put on high alert and all educational institutions closed to prevent any untoward incident.

Curfew was imposed in areas of Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley which are adjacent to Kashmir. These included Kishtwar, Doda and parts of Ramban districts, and Rajouri and Poonch districts.