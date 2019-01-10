Jind bypoll: Dushyant Chautala fields brother against Congress’ Surjewala

A day after Congress decided to field senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for Jind bypoll, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala Thursday announced to field his younger brother Digvijay Chautala for the constituency. BJP has fielded Krishan Midha for the bypoll. Midha had joined the saffron party two months back. His father Hari Chand Midha, a two time MLA from Jind, had died in August 2018 necessitating the bypoll.

Advertising

After a formal split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Dushyant Chautala last month had announced a new political outfit — Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — but its yet to be registered by the Election Commission. Under these circumstances, JJP will support the independent candidate Digvijay Chautala for the poll, which is scheduled for January 28.

“I believe JJP’s first candidate will win the Jind election as an Independent one,” Dushyant Chautala had stated while speaking to The Indian Express recently.

After a political split in the Chautala family, many leaders, including Jind district president Krishan Rathi had joined hands with Dushyant. Dushyant’s father, Ajay Chautala, also made an announcement regarding the formation of a new party in Jind on November 17 and INLD’s flag was removed from its district headquarter there. The announcement of the JJP’s formation was also made from Jind during a state-level rally on December 9.