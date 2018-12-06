In Jharkhand, Raj Bhavan network down, BSNL staffers ‘kept’ at police station for 3 hours

A day after two senior BSNL staffers in Dumka, Jharkhand, were reportedly kept at the police station, with the police instructed not to let them go before a network snag at the local Raj Bhavan was fixed, a senior officer today said the duo left home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das had reportedly faced network problems at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday during his two-day trip to Dumka.

Dumka Town police station in-charge Debabrat Poddar said: “I received a call from Raj Bhavan after two BSNL officials were called there for repair and maintenance work. We were asked to take them to police station, from where they were to instruct their men to fix BSNL tower snag. They completed the work in three hours and left home in the early hours. There is no complaint against them.”

Dumka telecom district manager P K Singh and assistant junior telecom officer Sanjeev Kumar were brought to Raj Bhavan from their homes late on Tuesday to reportedly explain “poor BSNL network”.

After Raj Bhavan officials were not satisfied with the explanation, the police were instructed to not let them go home until network was restored.