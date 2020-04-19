In Jharkhand, pregnant woman says told to clean up blood, loses child

In a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun said that she had started bleeding Thursday on afternoon after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital. In a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun said that she had started bleeding Thursday on afternoon after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital.

Pregnant and bleeding, a woman who came to a Jamshedpur hospital was allegedly asked to clean up her blood, accused of spreading the coronavirus, and turned away-events which culminated in the loss of her child.

The Jharkhand Police has taken cognizance of the incident and the Jamshedpur SSP has been asked to inquire into the matter.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun said that she had started bleeding Thursday on afternoon after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital. “I was abused on the lines of my religion and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up with slippers. I was shocked and rushed to a nursing home.there it came out that my child had died,” she alleged in her letter.

Asked about the matter Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said: “The matter is being inquired into.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.