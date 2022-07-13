In Jharkhand, Modi says: Shortcut politics leads to short circuit

Stating that “shortcut politics” will ruin the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to stay away from such ideologies, as they can lead a nation towards “short circuit”.

Apparently taking on the Congress, without naming it, Modi said parties in power since Independence indulged in “shortcut politics”, leading to a lack of growth when compared to other countries that gained freedom around the same time.

Addressing a BJP rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects amounting to Rs 16,800 crore in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, including an airport and AIIMS, Modi emphasised that people from the tribal communities will benefit from these projects. He said these schemes will create new opportunities and generate local employment.

Modi said he is proud that November 15, birth anniversary of “Bhagwan Birsa Munda”, has been declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters from tribal background.

People, he stressed, need to be careful when far-fetched promises are made without thinking of the consequences. Modi said: “Aaj hamare desh ke saamne ek aisi chunauti khadi ho gai hai jisko dekhna hai, aur samajhna hai: ye samasya hai shortcut ki rajneeti ki. Bahut aasaan hota hai lobh lubhaan wade karke shortcut apna kar logon se vote bator lena. Shortcut apnane walon ko na mehnat karni padti hai nahi durgaami parinaam ko sochna padta hai. Lekin yeh bahut badhi sachchai hai ki jis desh ki rajneeti shortcut par adhaarit hoti hai uska ek din short circuit bhi ho hi jaata hai (Today there is a big challenge in our country which needs to be seen and understood: the problem of short circuit politics. It is very easy to lure people and get votes by making promises without thinking of the consequences. But this is the biggest truth — that a country that plays shortcut politics faces short circuit).”

He said there is no way to work around hard work and emphasised that the country can achieve newer highs only with hard work. For him, Modi said, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas” is not just a slogan but the key to development. The projects in Deoghar is a result of this, he added.

Modi maintained that his government has empowered the poor, those from tribal, Dalit communities and backward classes with this model of politics over the last eight years. These people would earlier be at the tail of a line, “but we are working very hard in bringing them forward”. Emphasising that this was “the same country, (with) the same people and same officers” earlier, he asked, “but who used to stop them (from carrying out development work)?”

The Prime Minister also said some governments exist only for the sake of power, and not for serving the people.