Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness

Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz. Abhinav Saha
It’s a weekday and the students are listening with rapt attention to Narayan Poddar. “Do you know how we used to study when we were your age?” Poddar asks. “Well, let me take you 60 years back.”

This is no classroom study group though; Poddar, in his 60s now, is not even a teacher. To Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz, however, the lessons are important.

“Children can learn from the wisdom of the seniors by listening to the stories of the past,” Mumtaz said. “And at the same time elders spend time with them and feel the love and the care, which cheers them up.”

Poddar is the president of the Elder’s Club in Jamtara district’s Narayanpur block. In 2021, led by Mumtaz, the Jamtara district administration renovated dilapidated buildings in the area to create Elder’s Clubs in each of Jamtara’s six blocks.

Mumtaz said the idea behind the clubs, where the elderly come together every day to read books and newspapers, play board games or watch TV, was to deal with loneliness and “share their happiness and grief”.

Roughly 10% of Jamtara’s population of nine lakh are aged above 60 and, according to Mumtaz, who is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021, the “salutary impact” of these clubs on the mental health of the elderly is already visible.

The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country.

Renovating each building for the club cost the district administration Rs 3-3.5 lakh. While the repairing costs were borne by the administration, all the amenities, such as the TVs or the refrigerators, were crowdsourced.

At the Narayanpur club, each of the 20-25 members has voluntarily taken up the job: some do the cleaning, some water the plants, and some, like Poddar, talk to the occasional guest.

What they all have in common, though, are stories to share.

“I speak to my friend,” said Poddar. “I try to understand what his faith is all about. He tries to understand mine.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 02:07 IST
