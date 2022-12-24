In Jharkhand, an inter-faith love story meets a gory end, politics takes over

It was the nail paint on a flayed limb that led to the identification of the victim. Reveka Paharin, 22, had been missing for about 24 hours and the police had been struggling for clues when, on December 17, they were tipped off about the limb, found behind an anganwadi in Bel Tola village in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district.

“We called in her husband Dildaar Ansari, whose family had filed a missing persons complaint on December 16, and he identified the limb as that of his wife. We started searching nearby areas and found more parts stuffed into different polythene bags. Reveka’s family identified a ring on one of the fingers as hers,” said Borio Police Station in-charge Jagannath Pan, adding that the suspicion then fell on the Ansaris since the police investigation had revealed tension in the family since Reveka moved in with Dildaar.

On December 16, the day police say Reveka was murdered, Dildaar’s mother Mariam Nisha and two of her relatives had walked into the Borio police station to say that the woman had gone missing.

Police have registered a case under various IPC Sections including for murder and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against 11 members, including Dildaar, his mother Nisha and nine other family members, including two of his uncles who are suspected to have hacked Reveka’s body into several pieces. All the accused, except Moinul Ansari, Nisha’s brother, have been arrested, police said.

The shockwaves from the murder of the 22-year-old, who belonged to the Paharia community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in Jharkhand, have travelled far beyond Goda Pahad, a tribal hamlet of 30 households of Christian families, including Reveka’s, that is 2 km uphill from Dildaar’s Bel Tola village.

Since the details of the murder have come to light, the BJP has been attempting to put the administration on the backfoot, holding protests and drawing parallels between Reveka’s killing and that of Shraddha Walkar, the Mumbai girl killed allegedly by her partner.

Explaining the sequence of events, SHO Pan said, “As per the confessional statements of all the accused, Dildaar’s mother Mariam Nisha wasn’t happy with Reveka being part of their family because she was a Christian tribal while they were Muslims, and since Reveka had a child from an earlier relationship. When Dildaar insisted on being with Reveka, his mother Nisha went to her brothers and asked them to get rid of the woman. She also paid Rs 20,000 to her brothers for the job. As far as we know, Dildaar was part of the conspiracy, but not part of the killing.”

Police and Reveka’s family say she was in a live-in relationship with a fellow tribal – a common practice in these parts — but the couple parted ways in 2017 after the birth of a child and she came home to be with her parents. A few years later, she met Dildaar.

Sitting on a charpoy outside his thatched roof home, Reveka’s father Surja Pahariya says he tried to persuade his daughter not to be with Dildaar because he was from a different community. Also, Dildaar was already married.

But in October this year, say police, Reveka left with Dildaar when he came to her home in a tempo when no one else was home.

Surja says that he then confronted Dildaar about his daughter. “He told me that he had rented a room for her and had kept her there. I told Dildaar that if he loved my daughter, he should take her home, not keep her in some rented place. Maybe this was a mistake… She soon shifted to his home,” said Surja, who has five other children.

Although the FIR states that Reveka and Dildaar were married, family members of the girl deny having any information on the wedding.

Police said that Nisha, who wasn’t happy about his son bringing home a tribal girl, allegedly took Reveka to her brothers’ home in the guise of getting her acquainted with the extended family. It was there that she was murdered, after which Nisha’s two brothers, Moinul Ansari and Moinul Haq, allegedly chopped the body and threw it behind the Borio Santhali Anganwadi centre.

Police said that days after Dildaar brought Reveka home, his first wife came to the Borio Police Station and complained about his new relationship. “We called in Dildaar and Reveka and their family members. There, Dildaar said that he loved Reveka and she said the same,” said a police source.

Reveka’s father Surja said, “At the police station, Dildaar carried Reveka’s child in his arms and said that he loved her and wanted to be with her. I came back thinking it was all for the good. However, on Friday, my daughter called me and asked to take her child away for a few days… She was crying incessantly. I brought my grandchild home… Reveka was killed the same day.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a 21-member Jharkhand BJP delegation led by state ST Morcha in-charge Ram Kumar Pahan calls on Reveka’s family. Pahan makes a small speech to those gathered around the grieving Surja – on “love jihad” and how “these people should not be allowed in the village without permission”.

Arm around Surja, one of the BJP members asks him if his daughter was taken away forcibly. “No, no. They were in a relationship and were together willingly,” says Surja.