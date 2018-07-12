In Jharkhand, Amit Shah tells tribal members about work of BJP govts

BJP president Amit Shah at the first Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya memorial lecture at GD Birla Sabhaghar in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) BJP president Amit Shah at the first Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya memorial lecture at GD Birla Sabhaghar in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

In Ranchi on a daylong tour, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday met representatives of tribal communities from various parts of Jharkhand and is learnt to have given them details on work the BJP governments at both the Centre and the state are doing for betterment of their communities.

He warned them against falling for the Opposition’s “ploy” of misleading people from tribal communities on “false” premises, leaders present in the meeting said. Shah is understood to have exhorted them to inform people in their areas about the government’s policies and changes brought about on the ground.

READ | Congress merely talked of ‘garibi hatao’, Modi govt transformed lives of poor, says Amit Shah

Shah told the gathering that “samvad (dialogue)” had become necessary because opposition parties are creating confusion among people from tribal communities, according to party leaders. He listed flagship schemes of the Centre such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Bima Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and others being implemented by the state government, it is learnt.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App