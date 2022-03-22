In Jharkhand, a tragedy caused by a bridge left unfinished

After 53-year-old vegetable vendor Mofij Miyan’s body was fished out of the Barakar river following a boat capsize on February 24, rescuers found soaked currency notes worth Rs 10,000 in one of his pockets. Recounting the story, his wife Nasima Biwi broke down. “The last rites were conducted with that money. Jaate jaate bhi paisa de ke chale gaye (Even after his death he left us money),” she said.

Like Mofij Miyan’s kin, the family of Shyampur village Rashid Ansari are left despairing after the 27-year-old, his wife Saleha Khatun, and her sister Halima Khatun died in the accident. Now, all that the family is left with is a photo of the three.

Deceased Mofij Miyan’s family members. Deceased Mofij Miyan’s family members.

Behind the tragedy in which 14 people in Jharkhand — among them, skilled labourers, vegetable vendors, and shopkeepers — lost their lives while crossing the Barakar, a tributary of the Damodar, is the prolonged wait of over a decade to see a bridge get built between the village of Birgaon in Jamtara district and the Nirsa block in Dhanbad. The boat was on its way to Jamtara from Nirsa when the calamity struck.

By crossing the river on a boat, the passengers were trying to reduce their 65-km journey by a few kilometres. Had the bridge been built, it would have reduced the distance to less than 10 km and the disaster perhaps could have been averted. But the bridge was not constructed in 13 years because of red-tapism, said political leaders.

Rashid Ansari’s brother Tauhid recollected the long struggle of the Birgaon-Shyampur Pul Nirman Sangharsha Samiti that actively campaigned to get the bridge constructed as economic activity in the Jamtara, which is infamous for being the phishing capital of India, is restricted only to cultivation and allied activities.

Biwi along with her 15-yr-old grandson Biwi along with her 15-yr-old grandson

The Samiti’s president Abedin Ansari, who is also a local Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) office-bearer, said he had protested several times over the matter since 2019. “We have given several letters to the Deputy Commissioner, minister, MLA Irfan Ansari to get on to the process to start the construction. Be it the earlier government or the current one, people seem to have woken up after these 14 deaths.”

He said the bridge was required to boost the region’s economy. “We began rejoicing after the construction began, but our dream came crashing down when the pillars were washed away in 2009. And till today, there has been a complete mess in decision-making.”

The state’s Rural Development Department had started the construction in 2008, estimating that the bridge would cost Rs 32.87 crore. However, five piers of the bridge were washed away on August 18, 2009. The contractor blamed it on “unprecedented rain” but the department said prima facie the fault lay with the contractor as the piers were not embedded in hard rock. Some of the department’s engineers were also found guilty of dereliction of duty.

The following year, an FIR was registered and the government barred the contractor from construction activities in Jharkhand and other states. Soon after, litigation in the matter began and the department commissioned a scientific study by Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.

According to court documents, BIT Mesra, in its report, did not find any structural error in the design or substandard use of construction material. A subsequent report by an expert agency and the Vigilance Bureau’s closure report also ruled out any wrongdoing by the contractor, with the bureau saying that initiation of criminal prosecution against the contractor and other persons was based upon “incorrect facts”.

While the Rural Development Department did not respond to queries, a source said the bridge was not built “purely a result of lethargy”.

Two-time Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee of the Marxist Coordination Committee said he raised the matter several times in the Assembly during his tenure from 2009 to 2019. After the Vigilance Bureau submitted the final report, more than one-and-a-half years were spent conducting load tests — checking how much load the bridge could take — he added.

“Then I raised the matter in the Assembly. The chief minister at the time, Raghubar Das, said he would construct the bridge from anew, involving the PWD. The PWD said it would do the entire work afresh with a total cost of more than Rs 80 crore, while the special division of the Rural Development Department said it would complete the remaining work for Rs 18 crore. However, a conclusion could not be reached and the Raghubar Das government was in power for fewer than two years and this project did not seem to be its priority. And the people suffered. Since the new government was formed, managing Covid-19 has been the key priority. So, people again suffered,” Chatterjee said.

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari of the Congress told The Indian Express, “The boat journey is the lifeline for the people who are also helpless at the same time. I have raised the issue with CM Hemant Soren. Work should begin quickly.”

Nirsa legislator Aparna Sengupta of the BJP, too, raised the matter in the aftermath of the tragedy. In a letter to the minister of rural development, she pointed out that in the last 11 years only promises to build the bridge were made, but it “never happened”. She requested the government to start the work soon.

Following last month’s capsize, the government quickly announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for each of the deceased. Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said all the compensation cheques would be handed out soon and he was awaiting the government’s directions on the matter. Asked about the bridge, he added, “This is up to the state government. District administration has no role to play in it.”

Jamtara resident Miriyam Biwi, who is in her late sixties, had her world upended after her son Abdul, 35, daughter-in-law Javeida, 30 and grandchildren, aged 11 and nine, died in the accident. Crying incessantly, Miriyam said she had resolved to be strong for her 15-year-old grandson who crossed the river with her earlier that ill-fated day after attending a wedding.

Miriyam, who claims to have received only Rs 4 lakh of the Rs 16-lakh compensation she is entitled to, recalled how the bodies of her son and his wife and two children were recovered three days after the incident.

“The bodies of my daughter-in-law and my granddaughter were together, hugging each other. Javeida had probably hugged her daughter in a bid to save her. But she failed her. We all failed to save her.”