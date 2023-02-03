In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circles for the youth

Rahul Chakroborty is sitting pretty these days. The 25-year-old from Nala block in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district is on the reserve merit list of Gramin Bank and is a physical test away from qualifying for the Railways’ Group-D examination for non-technical jobs. However, until 2018, all Chakroborty knew was that he needed a government job, but was clueless about how to work towards his goal. He knew associating himself with a coaching institute and a mentor would help but with the family dependent on his father’s tailoring job, there was little money to spare.

That changed in 2020, when he got to know about classes for competitive exams being held free of cost at the newly launched community library, housed in the village’s restored panchayat building.

“We benefited a lot from the classes held at the library. There are eight of us in Nala who are in different stages of qualifying in competitive examinations. The libraries have shown the way forward to the youth of Jamtara,” says Chakroborty.

Jamtara, a district that’s associated with cyber crime, now has 118 such libraries.

The libraries are the brainchild of Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz, Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara, who won The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021 in the Innovative Schemes category. The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country.

DC Mumtaz came up with the idea in September 2020, when he was on a field visit to Chengaidih panchayat, where a villager pointed out how the panchayat didn’t have enough educational facilities, as a result of which girls were dropping out after middle school.

“The concern was real and I immediately thought of doing something about it. I wanted to create a culture of reading and study among the youth. We decided to convert unused government buildings into libraries through the convergence of various schemes. The first library started at Chengaidih panchayat and within eight months, libraries were built in all 118 panchayats of the district,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

He added: “It is probably a long shot, but we hope the libraries will help the youth of the district stay away from cyber crime.”

The district administration used the 15th Finance Commission’s ‘Untied Funds’ to restore the panchayat buildings, with the cost ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.2 lakh per library. Bookshelves, tables and chairs were funded by officials at the block and panchayat level or through CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. The district administration also provided books to the centres.

The next big task was to find mentors who could hold classes for youngsters appearing for competitive exams. The district administration passed an order asking police personnel, junior engineers, panchayat secretaries and gram rozgar sevaks to hold at least one class every week .

Among those who taught at the Nala centre was police officer Akash Singh, who held classes for three hours a day until two months ago, when he was transferred. Singh taught maths to Class 9 and 10 students and ‘Indian Polity’ to those appearing for competitive exams.

Chakroborty is now hoping to find a mentor who can replace Singh. “Akash Singh sir worked very hard for us. He wanted us to succeed. He conducted exams every week and he would motivate us by getting the names of toppers published in local newspapers,” he says.