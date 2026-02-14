In Jammu, no salary for govt officials who haven’t paid their water bills

Sources said the decision was taken to recover water bill arrears, which in many cases are reported to have not been paid by consumers for years.

The Jammu administration has made it mandatory for its employees to clear their water usage bills before they get their salaries for February and March.

An order dated February 9, 2026, issued by Jammu Deputy Commissioner, Dr Rakesh Minhas, has directed Treasury Officer, Sadar Treasury/Additional Treasury, Jammu, to “not entertain salary bills for the ensuing months of the Financial Year 2025-26 unless the requisite certification/NOC regarding payment of water tax has been duly obtained by the concerned DDOs in respect of all the employees”.

It also directed all the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) in Jammu district to “ensure strict compliance” of the instructions that “a no objection certificate (NOC) issued by Jal Shakti (PHE) City Division I and II and PHE Division Rural Jammu/Akhnoor, certifying payment of water usage charges, shall be mandatorily obtained in respect of all employees residing within Jammu district and working under their administrative control”.