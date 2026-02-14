In Jammu, no salary for govt officials who haven’t paid their water bills

Cracking down on ‘years of unpaid water arrears’, the Jammu administration has told govt employees to furnish NOC issued by Jal Shakti to avail salary

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuFeb 14, 2026 07:05 AM IST
The Jammu administration has made it mandatory for its employees to clear their water usage bills before they get their salaries for February and March.

An order dated February 9, 2026, issued by Jammu Deputy Commissioner, Dr Rakesh Minhas, has directed Treasury Officer, Sadar Treasury/Additional Treasury, Jammu, to “not entertain salary bills for the ensuing months of the Financial Year 2025-26 unless the requisite certification/NOC regarding payment of water tax has been duly obtained by the concerned DDOs in respect of all the employees”.

It also directed all the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) in Jammu district to “ensure strict compliance” of the instructions that “a no objection certificate (NOC) issued by Jal Shakti (PHE) City Division I and II and PHE Division Rural Jammu/Akhnoor, certifying payment of water usage charges, shall be mandatorily obtained in respect of all employees residing within Jammu district and working under their administrative control”.

Pointing out that the said NOC shall be obtained prior to the preparation and submission of salary bills for the month of February 2026, the order said, “No undertaking, affidavit, or self-declaration furnished by any employee regarding non-availability of a water connection in their name shall be entertained under any circumstances.”

“Only the NOC issued by the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) Department shall be treated as valid and acceptable for the purpose of salary withdrawal,” the order read.

 

