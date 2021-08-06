In Jammu, BJP celebrates Aug 5; PDP, Cong protest

A vendor shows specially designed kites on the second anniversary of abrogation of article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs, in Jammu. (PTI)

The J&K unit of BJP on Thursday celebrated the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate special status to the erstwhile state as national integration day across the Union Territory, with party workers taking out Tiranga rallies across Jammu division, including one at Katra led by former minister Ajay Nanda.

PDP and NSUI members, meanwhile, held demonstrations. The PDP said the government should withdraw “black law’’ abrogating Article 370, while NSUI sought restoration of statehood to J&K.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the Centre’s promise of 50,000 government jobs in three months and opening of the private sector has turned out to be a “big bluff”. While militancy continues to rise, Kashmiri Pandits have not been able to return home, he said.