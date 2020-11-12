In Jammu and Srinagar, only green crackers allowed for two hours on Diwali

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday allowed the bursting of only “green crackers’’ on Diwali from 8-10 pm in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Only the restriction on time will remain in place in other areas of the Union Territory, sources said.

An order by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said the decision on “green crackers” had been taken for Jammu and Srinagar in line with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling that restricted the sale and use of crackers in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or low.

Green crackers are so named because they do not contain harmful chemicals that would cause air pollution.

The committee also fixed the timings for use of crackers on other holidays—Gurpurab: 8-10 pm; Chhatt Puja: 6-8 am; and Christmas Eve and New Year: 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Violation of the directions will invite penal and legal action.

The administration said the orders were necessary as crackers could aggravate respiratory problems of several patients, leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19.

Cracker curbs in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government Wednesday ordered that use of only green crackers will be allowed for for a two-hour period in six urban areas, in line with NGT guidelines.

An order Chief Secretary Om Prakash says only green crackers will be sold in urban areas of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Haldwani and Rishikesh. Crackers can be burst in these areas from 8-10 pm on Diwali and Gurpurab. On Chhath Puja, they will be allowed from 6-8 am.

