In Jaipur, a pink elephant, a Russian photographer, and an animal cruelty storm

Over the past few days, a video of Chanchal, covered in pink ‘paint’, has drawn outrage. The mahout, however, denies allegations of abuse, saying the elephant died of age-related heart ailments months after the photoshoot.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
4 min readJaipurUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Posted in December by Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, the clip gained traction over the last month and drew strong reactions, both of which intensified after news of Chanchal’s death — months after the photoshoot — became public.Posted in December by Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, the clip gained traction over the last month and drew strong reactions, both of which intensified after news of Chanchal’s death — months after the photoshoot — became public.
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What Sadiq Khan would most like you to know about his now-famous “pink” elephant Chanchal is that it was age, and not the paint, that killed her in February this year — even as a video of the animal has sparked abuse allegations.

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Over the past few days, mahout Khan — and Chanchal — from near Amber Fort in Jaipur have been at the centre of a row after a video showed a pink-coloured model seated atop the similarly coloured elephant just outside the fort walls, sparking allegations of animal abuse. Posted in December by Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, the clip gained traction over the last month and drew strong reactions, both of which intensified after news of Chanchal’s death — months after the photoshoot — became public.

Elephant Chanchal Elephant Chanchal

However, Khan, who was offered Rs 2,500 for the photoshoot, denies allegations of abuse, claiming that the 70-year-old Chanchal died of age-related heart-related ailments. “It was organic dry gulaal,” Khan says. “Six months ago, a photographer passing by spotted us on the road and asked us for a photoshoot. We allowed it. She used dry gulaal colour to paint the elephant and the shoot was over in 15 minutes. There was no chemical involved… The postmortem conducted by the forest department also said the death was caused by a heart problem.”

Buruleva, too, has said the colour used was organic. In an Instagram post on February 18 — nearly two months after first sharing the video — she said: “To anyone concerned about the elephant—we used organic, locally produced paint, exactly the kind that locals use during festivals; therefore, it was completely safe for the animal”.

In Jaipur, a ‘pink’ elephant, a video — and a storm that followed The 70-year-old Chanchal was once part of a herd of 76 elephants at Hathi Gaon that ferried tourists up a steep 4-km concrete path to the fort but retired five years ago.

When contacted, the forest department declined to comment. However, despite the denials of Khan and Buruleva, the department appears to be taking the allegations seriously. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a committee has been set up to inquire into the elephant’s death.

The 70-year-old Chanchal was once part of a herd of 76 elephants at Hathi Gaon that ferried tourists up a steep 4-km concrete path to the fort but retired five years ago. Since then, she has primarily been engaged in offering elephant rides to tourists within Hathi Gaon.

Chanchal died in February. On March 30 — after the death of the elephant became public knowledge — Buruleva, while condoling the death, reiterated her claim that no harm was done to the elephant.

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“The shoot was brief, supervised, and used safe, non-toxic paint. The elephant was calm and comfortable throughout. In Jaipur, decorated elephants are a visible part of the cultural landscape — I saw them throughout the city, on the streets and in everyday life. I’m not here to promote or justify these practices — I’m reflecting a reality I observed,” she said.

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The post added: “I’ve also seen claims that the elephant has recently passed away. If that is true, it’s very sad the shoot took place several months ago and could not have had any impact on this. I am not connected to that in any way”.

As the row escalated, animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) alleged that elephants used for rides at the fort are “often kept chained and controlled with weapons, causing severe physical and psychological distress”. Actor Rupali Ganguly, a PETA member and BJP activist, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

“This incident has upset people across India and beyond, reflecting how strongly the public now feels against elephant exploitation,” Ganguly wrote. “On World Wildlife Day, you shared the importance of wildlife protection. It is in this spirit, I respectfully urge that India end all elephant rides as Indonesia has now done, and that robotic elephants, decorated electric vehicles, and other non-animal alternatives be encouraged for use to protect our national heritage animal from use in cruel spectacles”.

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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