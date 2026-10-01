In Islamabad, Indian official flags regional connectivity, transit & trade

Alok Dimri is leading the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation national coordinators’ meeting in Islamabad. (Facebook)

In the first visit by an Indian delegation to Pakistan since Operation Sindoor, a senior Indian official flagged the issues of “connectivity, regional connectivity, transit and trade” being discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

This is significant since Islamabad has blocked access to Afghanistan and Central Asia for India.

India’s national coordinator for the grouping Alok Dimri told Pakistan’s public broadcaster PTV that SCO has come to the neighbourhood after traversing East Asia and Central Asia — referring to the last two summits which took place in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Tianjin (China).

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Dimri, a senior official with the rank of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, is leading the Indian delegation at the SCO national coordinators’ meeting in Islamabad — which is taking place this week.