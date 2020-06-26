In IPS vs IPS, complaint filed against J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. (File) J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. (File)

In an unusual case for Jammu and Kashmir Police, it has received a complaint from a senior IPS officer against the Union Territory’s top cop, DGP Dilbag Singh, over an alleged threat.

In a written complaint addressed to the SHO of Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu district, Inspector General-rank IPS officer Basant Rath on Wednesday urged the officer to “take note of my apprehensions about my life, liberty and bald head”.

The “reason”, Rath wrote, is “certain activities of Sh. Dilbagh Singh, IPS, 1987 batch, currently DGP, UT of J and K”.

Rath marked a copy of the written complaint to DGP Singh.

Making clear that that he is doing this “as a private citizen” — in his “personal capacity”, and not as a civil servant or a policeman — Rath wrote, “I am not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned. I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily diary in your police station. Today. Now.”

He wrote, “In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial…”

Pointing out that he expects the SHO to acknowledge his letter, Rath wrote that the officer can send him a screen shot of it on WhatsApp or a direct message on his Twitter handle.

He also appreciated the SHO and his team’s “brilliant job in these testing times”. He wrote, “May Allah protect you and your your brilliant team and your family members. Stay safe and keep the people of J and K safe.”

Rath, presently posted as IGP, Home Guard, in J&K, refused to say anything on the matter. DGP Singh did not respond to repeated phone calls.

Promoted as IGP in 2018, Rath became popular among the people for his effective regulation of traffic in J&K.

But despite the massive fan following, especially among the youth, his stint as IGP-Traffic was short-lived. While disciplining traffic and making roads in J&K safer for pedestrians, he is said to have had run-ins with some senior and powerful politicians, bureaucrats and police officials.

Rath was shifted to his present posting following a run-in with the mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu, last year.

