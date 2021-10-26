In India after 141 years, Buddha’s relics set for Lanka return today

As part of the 123-member Sri Lankan delegation that came on the inaugural flight between Colombo and Kushinagar, UP, on October 20 was a 12-member holy relic entourage. The only documented authentic relics of the Buddha in Sri Lanka, the sacred Piprahwa relics are kept at Waskaduwa Viharaya in Sri Lanka’s Kalutara.

The entourage was led by the mahanayaka of Waskaduwa Temple. The relics (bone fragments, ashes, pieces of jewels of the Buddha) were in India for six days, and will return to Sri Lanka on Tuesday. During their stay in India, the relics have been accorded the status of state guest, a Culture Ministry official said.

This marked the return of the relics to India after 141 years, after they were given to Sri Lanka as a token of friendship and gratitude. In 1898, archaeologists from the ASI excavated a large mound in the estate of British landowner, William Claxton Peppe in Piprahwa, in present-day Siddharthnagar district of UP. The site is 160 km from Kushinagar, the final resting place of Buddha, where he attained Mahaparinirvana after death.

“I am grateful to the head monk of Waskaduwa relics temple, Sri Lanka, for bringing the relics to India,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said.