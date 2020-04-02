In Hyderabad, corona patient attacks docs after brother succumbs

The brother of the deceased, and his relatives accused the doctors of negligence and beat them up. (File Photo/Representational) The brother of the deceased, and his relatives accused the doctors of negligence and beat them up. (File Photo/Representational)

Relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died on Wednesday evening attacked doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad alleging lack of proper care.

Two brothers who had tested positive were admitted at the hospital, the main centre for treating coronavirus patients in the state, and one of them, a 56-year-old with pre-existing medical conditions, died on Wednesday.

The brother of the deceased, and his relatives accused the doctors of negligence and beat them up.

The man was arrested and shifted to Chest Diseases hospital, as he is also a patient.

Dr KUN Vishnu, president of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association, said: “For the last two days doctors have been telling the younger brother that his elder brother’s condition is serious. They know there is no cure for coronavirus. Still they attacked the doctors.”

The Telangana Government has not announced the death.

Health Minister E Rajender said the accused won’t be spared if they are found guilty.

“Doctors, medical and health staff are working round-the-clock, risking their lives, to save save lives. So why attack them? Attack on doctors is a very grave offence and that too at a time like this. I assure the doctors that extra security will be provided,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The health minister said that over 25,000 people with recent travel history and those who came in contact with them have been advised isolation in Telangana.

