In hybrid format, IFFI plans to draw big names and movies

Organisers are preparing to open the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which returns to Goa in a hybrid format on November 20, with big screen names and titles to showcase.

The 52nd edition of India’s largest festival will honour Hollywood stalwart Martin Scorsese and celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award.

Organised in a hybrid format for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, streaming giants are set to play a major role. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will participate at the festival through physical and virtual events.

“India is a land of storytellers; our tales have captured the imagination of the world,” said Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, announcing details about the festival in New Delhi on Friday.

The festival will host India premiere of Netflix movie The Power of Dog, by Jane Campion, who was named Best Director at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Thakur said that IFFI will provide a platform to young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry. IFFI will invite 75 creative minds under the age of 35 to interact with industry leaders.