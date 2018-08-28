In House, Amarinder Singh names four Congress leaders ‘involved’ in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

CM Amarinder Singh addresses the media Monday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) CM Amarinder Singh addresses the media Monday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Amid the Opposition’s attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the party was not involved in the 1984 riots, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday told the Assembly that he had heard riot victims take names of four Congress leaders — H K L Bhagat, Sajjan Kumar, Arjun Das and Dharamdas Shastri — for being involved in the violence.

Of these, H K L Bhagat, Arjun Das and Dharamdas Shastri are no more. Bhagat was a former Union Minister and Delhi Congress chief for many years, while Shastri was an MP from Karol Bagh. Arjun Das, who was gunned down by terrorists, was a Delhi councillor. Sajjan Kumar was a Congress MP, who represented the then Outer Delhi constituency.

Earlier in the day, the House witnessed ruckus when the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party leader Bikram Majithia, attacked the Congress over Rahul’s remarks.

The Chief Minister then intervened and said that he too had learnt the names of the Congressmen, but added that the party as a whole was not involved in the riots.

“Let me give you the background. When the riots took place, I went to New Delhi along with my cousins Randhir Singh, Ravi Inder Singh and my brother Malwinder Singh. For four days, we went around Delhi and visited all riot-affected places other than the trans-Yamuna area. There were dead bodies floating in the river and in many places riots were still on. I met refugees in Gurdwara Rakabganj. Many people were in shock and could not speak. I spoke to some of them and they took four-five names. The names were of Bhagat, Sajjan Kumar, Arjun Das and Dharamdas Shastri,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh expunged the names taken by the Chief Minister, but these were later taken back on record when Amarinder insisted. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra wanted the names of the people who were not present in the House during the discussion to be expunged. The Chief Minister said there was no need to expunge the names as these members had been in public debate for the past 34 years, and had already been “exposed in the public eye”. “I have said whatever I have been saying since 1984. I have taken the names many times,” he said even as Opposition benches launched a fresh attack on him.

Sukhbir Badal later asked why the Congress had continued to give tickets to those involved in the riots to fight elections and even made some of them ministers. “I appreciate the frankness of the CM, but he must explain why these persons were made ministers,” he said.

Majithia also took on the CM, but was snubbed by him immediately. “Bikram, you were only eight years old at the time. How are you commenting? You were born in 1976,” said Amarinder.

The CM also lashed out at the SAD MLAs, saying that they raised the 1984 issue only when it was convenient for them.

AAP MLA HS Phoolka, who is fighting the 1984 riot cases against Congress leaders, rushed into the Well and targeted the CM, claiming that he had got his facts wrong. He rebutted Amarinder’s claim that the Surjit Singh Barnala led-Akali Dal government was in power in 1984, saying that the government came to power in 1986.

Sukhbir attacked the Congress for complicity at the highest level and asserted that a sting operation had shown a Congress leader conceding that he took around former PM Rajiv Gandhi in his car during the riots. Challenging this, Amarinder said that at the time of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Rajiv was in West Bengal.

After the CM’s statement, Akali MLAs continued to protest in the Well and eventually staged a walkout.

