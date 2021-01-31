In hotspot Gurgaon, Covid cases now down to 40 a day

Fresh coronavirus cases emerging in Gurgaon having reduced to less than 40 per day despite over 1,800 people being tested. (Express file photo)

With the number of fresh coronavirus cases emerging in Gurgaon having reduced to less than 40 per day despite over 1,800 people being tested, the positivity rate of the district, officials from the health department said, has fallen below 2 per cent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said, “The weekly and daily positivity this month has been around 1 per cent. Sometimes it is 0.6 per cent, sometimes 1.2 per cent, but it has consistently remained below 2 per cent…The overall positivity rate has also reduced to 6.8 per cent.”

According to data with the health department, Gurgaon has recorded 1,326 fresh cases of coronavirus this month, with four people succumbing to the infection, down from 5,261 cases in all of December, when 16 fatalities had been recorded due to the infection. In November, the figures had peaked with 20,777 new cases and 106 fatalities being reported.

In the last six months, the lowest number of new cases and the lowest number of fatalities have been reported in January, records of the health department reveal. Consequently, the doubling rate of the district has increased to over 2,014 days, and the fatality rate to 0.6 per cent.

This reduction comes just as the entire country is experiencing a similar reduction in cases of coronavirus, with a sero survey in Delhi also having recently indicated that the population in the national capital may be nearing herd immunity. In Gurgaon too, officials did not negate this possibility.

“Right now, the overall positivity is less in the state and the country as well, so it is possible that herd immunity has become prevalent, but further evidence is needed for this,” said the CMO.

He, however, warned that another surge in infection is expected in March, saying, “We are expecting there will be a surge in the coming weeks, when the season changes…viral infections tend to increase when the season changes.”

With the number of active cases in the district having reduced to less than 500, most of the beds reserved for Covid patients – 25 per cent of beds at every hospital – are also lying vacant. As per records of the health department, only 69 of the beds reserved for Covid patients are currently occupied, while 2,581 are lying vacant.

“In terms of infrastructure right now, we have more than enough. In fact three hospitals that were dealing with Covid patients don’t even have a single patient right now,” said the CMO.