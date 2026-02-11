In Himanta vs Gaurav, a Rs 500 crore defamation suit, a police complaint

CM says he is suing over false land grabbing allegations; Congress MLAs meanwhile approach police over viral video

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiFeb 11, 2026 03:00 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Congress leader Gaurav GogoiAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday announced that he has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against three Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi, for a campaign alleging “land grabbing” across the state by the CM and his family.

On the same day, Assam Congress MLAs Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman submitted a police complaint against Sarma over a now-deleted video posted on the Assam BJP’s social media handle, showing an image of Sarma aiming a rifle at two men in skullcaps, including one who resembles Gaurav Gogoi.

“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” Sarma announced on X.

In a press conference last Wednesday, the Congress had launched a new campaign against Sarma, alleging that “12,000 bighas of land have been grabbed in the name of his family members in different parts of the state in violation of rules”. Within hours of this, Sarma had called the allegations “false, malicious and defamatory” and threatened civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the Congress leaders who led the press conference.

Meanwhile, MLAs Bora and Barman submitted a complaint at Dispur police station in Guwahati seeking an FIR against Sarma for the post on X.

“The aforesaid content targeting a particular community is highly provocative and communal, which will definitely lead to social disharmony amongst the people,” states the complaint.

The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men, and ends with an image of him dressed like a cowboy and wielding a gun, superimposed with phrases such as “No mercy to Bangladeshis”, “Why did you go to Pakistan?” and “Foreigner-free Assam.” It was deleted on Sunday.

In a statement, the Congress said the video “appears to glorify the targeted, ‘point-blank’ murder of minorities”.

