In Himanta vs Gaurav, a Rs 500 crore defamation suit, a police complaint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday announced that he has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against three Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi, for a campaign alleging “land grabbing” across the state by the CM and his family.
On the same day, Assam Congress MLAs Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman submitted a police complaint against Sarma over a now-deleted video posted on the Assam BJP’s social media handle, showing an image of Sarma aiming a rifle at two men in skullcaps, including one who resembles Gaurav Gogoi.
“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” Sarma announced on X.
In a press conference last Wednesday, the Congress had launched a new campaign against Sarma, alleging that “12,000 bighas of land have been grabbed in the name of his family members in different parts of the state in violation of rules”. Within hours of this, Sarma had called the allegations “false, malicious and defamatory” and threatened civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the Congress leaders who led the press conference.
Meanwhile, MLAs Bora and Barman submitted a complaint at Dispur police station in Guwahati seeking an FIR against Sarma for the post on X.
“The aforesaid content targeting a particular community is highly provocative and communal, which will definitely lead to social disharmony amongst the people,” states the complaint.
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men, and ends with an image of him dressed like a cowboy and wielding a gun, superimposed with phrases such as “No mercy to Bangladeshis”, “Why did you go to Pakistan?” and “Foreigner-free Assam.” It was deleted on Sunday.
Story continues below this ad
In a statement, the Congress said the video “appears to glorify the targeted, ‘point-blank’ murder of minorities”.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More