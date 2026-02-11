In Himanta vs Gaurav, a Rs 500 crore defamation suit, a police complaint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday announced that he has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against three Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi, for a campaign alleging “land grabbing” across the state by the CM and his family.

On the same day, Assam Congress MLAs Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman submitted a police complaint against Sarma over a now-deleted video posted on the Assam BJP’s social media handle, showing an image of Sarma aiming a rifle at two men in skullcaps, including one who resembles Gaurav Gogoi.

“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” Sarma announced on X.