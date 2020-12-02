In Himachal, Covid recoveries start outnumbering new cases

In late September and at times in October, active Covid cases in Himachal had dropped significantly after the daily recoveries started exceeding the new infections. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

The number of Covid recoveries in Himachal Pradesh have been exceeding new infections for the last two days, according to the Covid bulletins issued by state health authorities. On Tuesday, 759 people in the state recovered, while 709 new cases were reported. On Monday, 855 people recovered from the disease and 515 new cases were recorded.

The state currently has 8,218 active Covid cases and there have been 656 Covid-related deaths. The total number of cases reported so far stand at 40,518 and 31,548 people have recovered from the disease. Shimla, Mandi and Kangra are currently the worst-hit districts having nearly 4,800 active cases. On Tuesday, 21 Covid patients succumbed to the disease, which is one of the highest Covid-related deaths in a day in Himachal. Further, 22 patients had died from the disease on November 23.

In late September and at times in October, active Covid cases in Himachal had dropped significantly after the daily recoveries started exceeding the new infections. The trend was witnessed despite the state government deciding to lift all restrictions on inter-state movement in mid-September.

The state government also allowed schools to reopen from November 2, but they were once again shut down following a surge in Covid cases in November. An exponential increase in the number of Covid cases and deaths has continued in the state, forcing the government to impose night curfew in four districts and various other restrictions across Himachal. Since the surge was mainly attributed to weddings and social events, the state government put restrictions on all public gatherings and cancelled the winter session of the state legislative assembly which was scheduled for this month.

Meanwhile, the state institutional quarantine committee has recommended that the institutional isolation for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic healthcare workers should be ten days.

Covid-positive health workers can be discharged ten days after the onset of symptoms, provided there has been no fever for the last three days. There will be no need of testing prior to discharge and before joining. At the time of discharge, health workers will be advised to isolate at home/hostel and self-monitor their health for seven more days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd