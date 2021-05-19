In highest-ever COVID toll, Punjab records 231 deaths in past 24 hours; 34 die in Bathinda alone

Family members carry Covid infected patient to be admitted at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

In the highest-ever Covid toll since the pandemic started last year — Punjab on Tuesday reported 231 deaths and added 7,143 fresh cases, as per the state bulletin.

Earlier, 217 deaths were reported twice — on May 11 and 15.

With 231 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab nos stands at 12,317 while the case fatality rate (CFR) has reached 2.40%, higher than the national CFR of 1.10%. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ stands at 422 while those on oxygen support 8,202. The total confirmed cases in the state was pegged at 5,11,652 and active cases are 72,277, as per the bulletin.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the fresh recoveries (8,174) exceeded fresh cases (7,143).

As per the district-wise break up of 231 deaths, maximum 34 died in Bathinda district, followed by Ludhiana (21), Patiala and Muktsar (19 each), Amritsar (16), SAS Nagar and Fazilka (15 each), Sangrur (11), Hoshiarpur (10), Jalandhar (9), Faridkot, Kapurthala and Ferozepur (8 each), Mansa (7), Pathankot and Gurdaspur (6 each), Ropar (5), Barnala (4), Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran (3 each) and SBS Nagar and Moga (2 each).

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (991), followed by Bathinda (754), SAS Nagar (717), Jalandhar (663) and Patiala (513).

A total of 50,553 vaccines doses (dose 1+2) were administered in the day including all categories.

Meanwhile, the state received fresh supply of 75,000 Covishield doses from the Centre for 45+ beneficiaries. For the past five days, vaccination for 45+ was on halt in most government centers after vaccine stocks dried up. Vaccination for 45+ will resume on Wednesday with the arrival of the fresh stock.