In Haryana, you can pay power bills at post offices now

Electricity consumers in Haryana will now be able to pay their bills in post offices too, along with paying the bills through online medium. The consumers can avail this service from, September 1, onwards.

“To ensure that electricity consumers of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) do not face any inconvenience while paying their power bills, from today will be able to pay their bills in post offices too. Apart from this, currently more than 60 per cent of the electricity consumers of Haryana are paying their electricity bills through online mode. Keeping in mind the convenience of the consumers, especially in rural areas, talks were held with the post office department and it was decided that now the consumers can deposit their electricity bills in the post office branches also. There are 2,964 branches of post offices in Haryana out of which 2,180 branches are in rural area”, a spokesperson said, Tuesday.

Electricity bills up to Rs 20,000 can be paid at post office counters. For this, no extra payment will be charged from the consumers.

