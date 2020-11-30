In Haryana villages, meetings on to send more farmers towards Delhi

Farmers protest at Kundli border with Delhi in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Sunday. (PTI)

A day after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that Haryana farmers have not taken part in the stir against the three agricultural laws, the farmers organised panchayat meetings in many villages across the state to finalise plans to join their Punjab counterparts. Some of the state’s farmers moved to the Delhi borders on Sunday itself.

“From our village Samain of Fatehabad district, farmers moved to Delhi in around 20 tractor-trolleys today,” said Sube Singh Samain, a khap leader. According to Samain, similar panchayat meetings were held in other neighbouring villages too like Danoda (Jind) and Fatehabad’s Bithmada, Bhimawala and Gajuwala.

Ahead of the “Delhi Chalo” call for November 26 and 27, the Haryana Police had arrested several farmer leaders from different parts of the state. Despite that, the farmers from Haryana, especially from the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad had reached Delhi borders on November 25, 26 and 27. First of all, a considerable number of the farmers from Haryana, led by state BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, had moved to Delhi from Ambala by breaking police barricades on National Highway-44 on November 25.

Now some of Haryana farmer leaders have been released from jails. After release, they have intensified their efforts to mobilise the farmers against the three controversial farm laws. “We have planned to hold a meeting of 19 villages of Charkhi Dadri district on December 1 in which programme will be chalked out to move to Delhi in tractor-trolleys,” said Jagbir Ghasola, a farmer leader from Charkhi Dadri.

According to Ghasola, a khap panchayat meeting too has been planned in Charkhi Dadri district on November 30.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) state secretary Dayanant Poonia said the farmers from Bhiwani district will move to Delhi in tractor-trolleys on December 1. According to Poonia, the farmers are holding meetings in the villages of neighbouring Hisar district too. Keeping in view the “Delhi Chalo” call of farmers, Poonia too was arrested on November 26 and was released a day later.

The farmers in Haryana are also planning to offer tactical help to the farmers at Delhi borders in case they face any force.

Further, the farmers of Rohtak district have started collecting ration to supply to the protesters at borders.

Hooda slams khattar remark

Chandigarh: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks that the state’s farmers have not participated in the stir against the new agri laws. He warned that if farmers’ problems are not resolved, a “bigger movement” would be launched. Hooda said the state’s farmers have been agitating against the laws for a long time. —ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.