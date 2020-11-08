In Haryana, bursting of firecrackers allowed for only 2 hours on Diwali

To reduce pollution and prevent the spread of Covid, selling and bursting crackers has been prohibited, mentioned a government release. (Representational image/File)

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the government has decided to permit bursting of firecrackers for only two hours — between 8 pm and 10 pm — on Diwali, in the state.

This decision has been taken in view of rising levels of pollution while adhering to guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution. A senior officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said the Punjab and Haryana High Court too, in 2018, had allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours – from 8 to 10 pm.

“It has been observed that there has been a spike in Covid patients due to air pollution. To reduce pollution and prevent the spread of Covid, selling and bursting crackers has been prohibited,” mentioned a government release.

Farmer agitation ‘ineffective’

The chief minister claimed the farmer agitation in the state had been “ineffective”. “All three farm Acts are in favour of the farmers,” he said, adding that the Congress was trying to mislead the farmers and the real face of the Congress had been revealed in the Vidhan Sabha session. “The people of the state witnessed the dirty politics of Congress as the latter did not participate in the discussion during the session. In a democratic system, it is necessary to have discussion which is followed by voting,” he added.

On Bihar, liquor deaths

In reply to another question, Khattar said the Bihar results and exit poll have no significance on the political scenario of Haryana. On the liquor deaths in Sonipat, he said the state government has directed to register an FIR, and the relief amount has also been announced. He further said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of selling illicit liquor.

Responding to the query regarding Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim going on parole, the CM said that according to the jail manual, the local jail administration has the authority of giving parole from sunrise to sunset. He added that security-related matters are taken up by the district administration and parole has been given in accordance to the rules.

