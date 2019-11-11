In Guru’s name, Punjab and UT go on holiday spree

THE UT Administration has declared a holiday on November 11 on account of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Advertising

The holiday will be observed in all the government offices, boards, corporations and institutions under the Chandigarh Administration.

However, officials said that banks would remain open.

November 12 is already a holiday on account of Gurpurab. The Punjab government declared Monday a holiday and the Chandigarh Administration followed suit.

A senior officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the holiday was declared on November 11 as most of the government employees were deployed in Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak to celebrate the Gurpurab on November 12.

Advertising

“Most of the police officials and the civil administration is deployed in Sultanpur Lodhi, so the government might have taken the call to declare holiday on November 11 as the people could have suffered due to the absence of officials,” the officer added.

It has been a long weekend in Chandigarh as on Friday as well, half-day leave was declared on account of the 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak.

In Mohali, the extended weekend has spelt trouble for the public. The government work, especially the registration of properties, would be affected in the district. The people who wanted to get their registration done would have to take fresh online appointments. “Yes, there will be a problem for the people who wanted their property registrations done. But these are declared holidays and there is no option,” the officer told Chandigarh Newsline.