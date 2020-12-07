In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases post-Diwali, a video conference was held on Saturday wherein the DGP asked all senior officials to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines. (Representational)

Since the nation wide Covid-19 lockdown in March till December 5, Rs 93.56 crore has been collected as penalty from 21.40 lakh persons across Gujarat for not wearing masks at public places and spitting in public, as per the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP).

According to a statement by the office of DGP Ashish Bhatia, a special drive was conducted in the past week across the state to check violation of Covid guidelines on social distancing, wearing mask and curfew timings.

“Till now we have filed 60,400 cases under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant. We have fined 21,40,384 persons till now for not wearing masks and spitting in public places to the tune of Rs 93,56,94,600,” read the statement from the office of Bhatia on Saturday night.

“Similarly, 4,92, 322 vehicles have been seized till now for violating lockdown, curfew and social distancing norms. In the past one week, we have fined 56,144 persons to the tune of Rs 5,57,76,300 and seized 5,367 vehicles,” the statement added.

A video conference was held on Saturday between the DGP and senior police officers of all

Also Read| Gujarat: Man booked for FB posts supporting farmers’ agitation

In Gujarat, Rs 93 crore fine collected for violation of mask rule, spitting in public districts in the state wherein the former emphasised strict action against those violating social distancing and curfew timing guidelines in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases post-Diwali, a video conference was held on Saturday wherein the DGP asked all senior officials to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines issued by the Gujarat High Court, the Supreme Court, the state government as well as the Union government.

Officials have been asked to pay special attention to containment zones and ensure implementation of night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot cities, according to the statement.

The DGP also asked the officials to ensure special police bandobast at crowded vegetable markets and shops, and take appropriate action along with local administration if norms are not followed.

“In order to encourage people to wear masks, the DGP has also asked police officers to book offenders under the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases 2020 Act. Officers must also ensure that crowd doesn’t assemble at wedding venues as well (sic),” read the statement.

The DGP has also asked police officers to create databases of all personnel for making vaccine available for them as frontline warriors.

“The DGP has also ordered for a monthly mock drill at hospitals jointly with health and fire departments in the wake of rising cases of fire at hospitals in Gujarat (sic),” read the statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd