In Gujarat, over 20 lakh people in containment, micro zones

A day before the relaxations under Unlock-1 are implemented, over 20.8 lakh people living in 4.42 lakh houses are placed under containment and micro-containment zones across the state on Sunday. The total population of the state is 6.5 crore.

This is nearly 2 lakh less houses that were placed under containment zones by the state government on May 19, after the lockdown 4.0, thus also bringing down the population from over 31 lakh to 20 lakh.

While, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation placed over 69,000 people from 46 areas in micro containment zones, Vadodara civic body has put 51,000 people in its civic limits and another 1,200 in the rural areas in containment after the areas saw a spurt in the cases since the easing of lockdown on May 18.

Surat city, the other hotspot apart from Ahmedabad, saw 13.63 lakh people restricted in containment zones, across the areas of Rander, Katargam, Limbayat, Sarthana, Athwa, Udhna, and Varachha areas apart from areas of the city’s central zone. Surat district has 63,000 people under containment.

A total population of 2,00,094 in 41,795 houses are in containment in Central Gujarat districts of Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Narmada and Chhota Udepur districts as the state enters the fifth phase of the lockdown on June 1. Of these, Mahisagar district which has 120 cases has the highest number of containment zones. This is also because the district has seen reverse migration in large numbers in the recent days, with the district administration quarantining all those returning from other parts of the state and country.

In Narmada, a population of 268 has the lowest in containment currently in two places — Rajpipla and Mayashi village which have reported the most recent cases in the district tally of 21. Mayashi village has seen five cases — all returnees from Ahmedabad, where they had been stranded since lockdown, including a 10-year-old boy who tested positive.

Anand district, with a substantial number of cases from Khambat taluka in its tally of 98, has over 43,000 people in containment zones.

