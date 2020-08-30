In Gujarat: Industries pledge investment of Rs 10,500 crore

The webinar was organized by Industries and Mines department, Government of Gujarat in partnership with key industry bodies. (File)

Vedanta Group has pledged investments worth Rs 4500 crore which will be a first for Gujarat. The pledge came during a webinar on Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 on Saturday by the state government where industries pledged a total investments of Rs 10500 crore, Vedanta being the biggest among them, in the metal sector.

Kiri Industries said it will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Specialty Chemicals. Similarly, Welspun Group will be investing Rs 2,000 crore in the textiles sector while UNO Minda Group will park Rs 1,000 crore in the engineering sector, stated an official release from the state government.

During the webinar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani released a booklet containing the new industrial policy which he had unveiled on August 7.

The webinar was organized by Industries and Mines department, Government of Gujarat in partnership with key industry bodies – Associated Chambers of Commerce (ASSOCHAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

BK Goenka, Chairman Welspun Group, Sunil Duggal, CEO Vedanta Group, and Anadi Sinha, President, UNO Minda Group were among the industrialists who participated in the event and appreciated the proactive approach of the state government and administration towards industries, more so during the times of the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd