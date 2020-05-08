In Gujarat, cases cross 7,000 after over 1,200 test positive in 3 days

On Thursday, 275 of the 383 new cases were in Ahmedabad, which accounts for 71 per cent of all cases in the state. (Representational Photo) On Thursday, 275 of the 383 new cases were in Ahmedabad, which accounts for 71 per cent of all cases in the state. (Representational Photo)

WITH 383 new cases, the number of confirmed infections of novel Coronavirus in Gujarat has crossed the 7,000-mark Thursday — more than 1,200 cases were added in the last three days. Twenty-nine deaths were also reported from the state, taking the total toll to 425.

Gujarat has the second highest number of cases and deaths in the country, after Maharashtra. And just as Mumbai contributes a bulk of the cases as well as deaths in Maharashtra, an overwhelming number in Gujarat has been reported from Ahmedabad.

On Thursday, 275 of the 383 new cases were in Ahmedabad, which accounts for 71 per cent of all cases in the state. Mumbai accounts for 63 per cent of all cases in Maharashtra.

The new cases in Ahmedabad included five doctors on Covid duty and the 26 employees of Cadilla Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Dholka that had to be closed down. Ahmedabad city remains under a complete lockdown till May 15, with paramilitary forces deployed in containment zones.

Among those who tested positive were two doctors of Jamnagar who were on deputation at the Ahmedabad civil hospital. “Total 18 resident doctors and six faculty members of MP Shah Government Medical College were tested for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad after they completed their week-long deputation to Ahmedabad civil hospital. Out of them, samples of two asymptomatic resident doctors- one male and one female – returned positive for COVID-19. Three others are equivocal and they will be tested further,” said Dr Nandini Desai, medical superintendent of GG General Hospital which is attached to the Jamnagar college.

On Thursday, the Isanpur area of Ahmedabad reported a high number of cases where 15 tested positive in a single residential society.

The other positive cases in the state included two migrant workers in Surat, who were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the violence at Vareli village two days ago that left three policemen injured. The district recorded 45 new cases, taking the tally to one short of 800, and four deaths that took the toll to 37.

In other districts of the state, Jamnagar reported four new cases taking the total to nine; Aravalli saw 25 new cases taking the total to 77; and, Banaskantha recorded its second death in a total of 67 cases reported as of Thursday.

