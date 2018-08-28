In Goa, Congress leader targets Manohar Parrikar for ‘silence’ on Rafale deal row

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

AICC spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday targeted the “silence” of former Defence Minister and now Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the Rafale deal controversy.

“What we understand is that, he didn’t even know that a deal has been negotiated, signed, agreed upon and I would expect a defence minister who knows that CCS (cabinet committee on security) norms are bypassed, who knows that transfer of technology is not coming to my country, who knows that even defence procurement procedure was not followed who knows self-interest was served over nation’s interest, continues to maintain a silence, continues to not answer,” Chaturvedi said at a press meet at Goa Congress headquarters in Panaji Monday.

“Is this the CM, who claims that he is one of the most honest, most principled, giving adjectives to himself and keeps adding to himself, (but) continues to maintain silence on an issue which has national relevance?” she asked.

