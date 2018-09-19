In Goa, Congress dares Manohar Parrikar to prove majority in House

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File)

THE Congress on Tuesday again pushed Governor Mridula Sinha to “allow democratic forces to play” while staking claim to form the government, and also challenged Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, now admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi, to prove his government’s majority in the House.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Congress for the first time openly said the party will declare its CM candidate if the Governor calls a one-day session.

The Opposition arrived together at the Governor’s house and again gave their demands in a written memorandum. Sinha said that she will revert in four days, Congress leaders said.

With no news from either the Centre or state BJP, the Congress went aggressive and handed two fresh letters to Sinha, pointing to a non-functioning council of ministers.

Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar said, “They (BJP) have done this before. We preempted that the situation currently is too fragile, and since they are in such a sensitive footing they will either try to dissolve the House or impose President’s Rule. We requested the Governor not to concur to their wishes. An election should not be imposed on people within one-and-a-half years. If the present government is not capable — and we know it is not capable — then it should give us the opportunity.”

“The manner in which they (ruling coalition) are handling the leadership issue and bickering over leadership… she (Governor) should call a special one-day session. The government should prove its majority in a democratic manner.”

After that, he said, the Congress will prove its majority — “we are already the single largest party; we should be given an opportunity to prove a majority.”

Outside the Governor’s residence, Congress MLAs also pointed to the “situation in the other camp”, where, they claimed, the decision to choose “the next leader is proving to be difficult”, given a lack of unity among BJP MLAs and warring allies. “Their (BJP) MLAs are in touch with us. We cannot give you names. We will prove a majority,” Kavlekar claimed. “There will be no leadership squabbles among us.”

Ramakant Khalap, the seniormost Congress leader, said he asked Sinha on the issues of Mhadhei water-sharing, mining leases and regular issues affecting the government. “She admitted she has not been apprised on any of those… This means the government is not functioning,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App