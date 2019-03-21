In Goa, BJP’s Pramod Sawant govt wins floor test 20-15

The BJP-led coalition government of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the floor test in Goa Assembly on Wednesday with the support of 20 MLAs, with 15 legislators opposing the confidence motion.

NCP leader Churchill Alemao, who had earlier supported the Manohar Parrikar coalition, chose to stand with Opposition Congress on Wednesday.

The effective strength of the 40-member Assembly is now 36. The leadership change was necessitated due to Parrikar’s death on Sunday.

Addressing the House soon after the floor test, an emotional Sawant said his government will work on the Antodaya principle, a concept propounded by RSS and Jana Sangh icon Deendayal Upadhyay, to “impact the lowest reaches of the society”.

Thanking members for the “faith reposed in me”, Sawant said, “I was an ordinary BJP worker, then became the (BJP) Yuva Morcha president, the national vice president of the Yuva Morcha (BJYM), held several posts in the party, and then rose to be Speaker, and now the Chief Minister. I am a party worker first…. Manohar Parrikar’s message to us was to be positive —- if we we go ahead with this message, we can build a bright future for Goa.”

Standing outside the Assembly, BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar said, “In time, we will convince Churchill (Alemao) to also join us. He had supported Manohar Parrikar. He didn’t want to support (us) this time. But give us time, we will convince him to support us during sessions.”

Alemao is believed to have expressed apprehensions about a chief minister with an RSS ideology. Responding to a reporter’s question later, Alemao said, “Pramod (Sawant) became a chief minister because of Parrikar. Parrikar, when he was alive, had said, ‘if I die, then he (Pramod) will be chief minister’. Would he otherwise have become the CM?”

The day began with Speaker Michael Lobo admitting a condolence motion for Parrikar, former minister Francis D’Souza, and Deputy Speaker Vishnu Wagh.

Lobo appealed that like the proposal to name the Zuari bridge after Parrikar, a cultural room at Kala Academy in state capital Panaji should be named after Wagh, who was an artist and writer, and Mapusa bus stand after D’Souza.

Speaking during the condolence motion, Sawant broke down and said that Parrikar was more than a mentor for him, and will be missed by every Goan.

Speaking on behalf of BJP legislative party, Cabinet minister Mauvin Godinho said, “It is difficult to get another Manohar Parrikar, who built a modern Goa…. He is our pride and the state’s tallest leader who served as the Defence Minister and conducted the surgical strikes.”

Alemao said, “God extended his life for up to a year because Parrikar was a fighter.”

Sudin Dhavalikar, the new deputy CM and leader of alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, who held the PWD portfolio in Parrikar Cabinet, said an upcoming bridge across the Zuari will be named after the late CM. “We have already sought permission from the Centre,” he said.