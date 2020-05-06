In Ghaziabad, lockdown in place till May 31

The order also bans religious, cultural and political gatherings, sport events and other programmes. (Representational) The order also bans religious, cultural and political gatherings, sport events and other programmes. (Representational)

Lockdown restrictions in Ghaziabad will be in place till May 31, and those who do not follow the orders could be punished under Section 188 of the IPC, said an order issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey Tuesday. All traffic, besides permitted activities, are banned. For permitted activities, people can move freely from 7 am to 7 pm.

The order also bans religious, cultural and political gatherings, sport events and other programmes. Places of worship will also remain shut. Face masks are mandatory for all and schools will be closed till further orders.

