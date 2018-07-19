In four Haryana picks for CWC, bid to placate all factions

Deepender Hooda (left), Kuldeep Bishnoi (right) Deepender Hooda (left), Kuldeep Bishnoi (right)

By inducting as many as four leaders in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) from a small state like Haryana where its unit is faction-ridden, the party high command, at least for now, has given a signal of collective leadership for the forthcoming Assembly polls due in October 2019.

The Congress has inducted Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja as a member in the CWC while Randeep Singh Surjewala as permanent invitee in the committee. Hooda’s son Deepender Hooda and former CM late Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi have been included as special invitees.

In doing so, the Congress has also kept in mind the caste equations of the state and has attempted to woo Jats as well non-Jats. Selja belongs to dalit community, Kuldeep is from Bishnoi caste while Deepender and Surjewala belong to the Jat community. In the caste politics, Congress may hope support of non-Jats by giving importance to Kuldeep Bishnoi in the party as his father had wooed these communities long back.

The Congress is witnessing intense infighting in the state. The latest move is considered a boost for Surjewala, Selja and Bishnoi while Hooda supporters are still hoping more for him. “Things will be better in future,” says a Hooda supporter, indicating their hopes of appointing him as state party president in near future. However, Hooda himself did not say much. “It’s a good working committee which has been formed (reconstituted),” he said when contacted.

Asked about the new appointments in the CWC from Haryana, state party president Ashok Tanwar said, “These responsibilities have been given keeping in view increasing support base of the party. I express gratitude to the party high command over this move.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App